Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Parish
Gilbertville, MA
Helen Biatek Obituary
Helen V. (Mazur) Biatek, 93

Gilbertville - Helen (Mazur) Biatek passed away February 11, 2019 at Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center, West Brookfield with her beloved grandson, daughter and son-in-law, Jeffrey, Karen and Jim Gerulaitis by her side. Helen was predeceased by her husband Stanley Biatek in 2011 and her 5 siblings. The family wishes to thank the staff at Quaboag for the care and compassion over the past few years. A Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 23rd, 10:00 am, at St. Aloysius Parish, Gilbertville. Donations may be made to St. Aloysius Parish Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019
