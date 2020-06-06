Helen T. Craig, 94Worcester - Helen T. Craig, 94, passed peacefully at the home of her daughter in Worcester on Thursday, June 4, surrounded by her family. Her husband, Francis J. Craig, died in 1985.Helen leaves her daughters: Pamela Earle and her husband William of Westborough, Joan O'Rourke and her husband John of Sutton and Patricia Craig of Worcester. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, adored by her grandchildren: Erin and Conor O'Neill of Louisville, KY, Kerry and Andrew Christmas of Atlanta,GA, Katherine and Christian Jensen of San Francisco, CA, Kelly Earle of NYC, John O'Rourke and Allie Earle of Swampscott, MA, and Kevin O'Rourke and his fiancée Abby Pender of Park City, UT. She loved and was loved by her great-grandchildren: Seamus and Cormac O'Neill, Paige Christmas, and her namesake, Helen Carter Jensen. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Cragan and her parents Margaret and Bernard Cragan.Helen was thoughtful and kind and could find humor in any situation. She had a welcoming smile and positive attitude throughout life. One of Helen's favorite places was Hampton Beach where she met her husband, Frank. She loved to travel with her husband and close friends and in later years enjoyed sharing experiences, along with hot fudge sundaes, with her grandchildren. She instilled a sense of adventure and optimism in her family.Helen was a Eucharistic Minister for twenty years at St. Andrew the Apostle Church and Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Helen retired from Clark University the same year she received her Bachelor's Degree from the University at the age of 65. After retirement, she continued employment at the Massachusetts Office of Elder Affairs as an Ombudsman until the age of 83. Helen was a great listener and a devoted advocate for the elderly. In her later years she resided at Notre Dame Health Care Center. She will be forever missed and loved by her family.Arrangements are under the care of Nordgren Funeral Home, Worcester. Due to state restrictions there will be no calling hours and a private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Interment will be at Saint John's Cemetery. To leave an online condolence message, please visit