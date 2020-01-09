|
Helen A. Dagirmanjian
Northbridge - Helen A. Dagirmanjian, 90, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Zaven Dagirmanjian and brother, Moorad Mooradian. Helen is survived by a son, Steve Dagirmanjian, and his wife, Judith, of Woodstock, New York; two grandsons, Samuel and Jacob Dagirmanjian, 4 great-grandchildren, and sister, Lucy Kheboian, of Whitinsville.
Helen was born in Providence, Rhode Island, January 13, 1929, a daughter of Melkon and Zamroot (Touloumjian) Mooradian and moved with her family to Whitinsville when she was eight years old. She graduated from Northbridge High School in 1946 and received the Gold Medal for academic excellence. Upon graduation, Helen began a 42 year career at the former Whitin Machine Works where her outstanding organizational and interpersonal skills were quickly recognized and she became an executive secretary. Not ready to retire, she worked another 12 years as the secretary to the superintendent of the Sutton School District. Helen was a member of the Village Congregational Church in Whitinsville.
Helen was a voracious reader, staunch Democrat, and had a lifelong interest in politics and social issues who often expressed her opinions to family, friends, co-workers and government officials.
Most importantly, she was a kind, generous and supportive wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Helen's deep love of her family and friends knew no bounds.
A Funeral Service for Helen Dagirmanjian will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville, preceded by a Calling Hour from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Whitinsville.
