Services
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
366 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-0045
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
18 East Main St.
Helen Sobosik Daniels, 97

Webster - Helen Sobosik Daniels, 97, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, in her home of 73 years.

She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Rene D. Daniels.

Helen leaves 2 sons; Wes and his wife Susan, Doug and his partner Lynne, and a daughter, Renee and her husband Jim, 5 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews and very close friends and caregivers.

She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus parish and very active in church programs, she also enjoyed singing, which Helen was noted for.

A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9:30 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 18 East Main St., followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St.

In lieu of flowers, Helen asked that remembrances be made to: Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 18 East Main St., Webster, MA. 01570 or Tri-Valley, Inc., 10 Mill St., Dudley, MA. 01571.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
