Helen Sobosik Daniels, 97
Webster - Helen Sobosik Daniels, 97, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, in her home of 73 years.
She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Rene D. Daniels.
Helen leaves 2 sons; Wes and his wife Susan, Doug and his partner Lynne, and a daughter, Renee and her husband Jim, 5 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews and very close friends and caregivers.
She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus parish and very active in church programs, she also enjoyed singing, which Helen was noted for.
A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9:30 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 18 East Main St., followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St.
In lieu of flowers, Helen asked that remembrances be made to: Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 18 East Main St., Webster, MA. 01570 or Tri-Valley, Inc., 10 Mill St., Dudley, MA. 01571.
To send an on-line condolence, please visit:
RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020