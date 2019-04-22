|
Helen M. DiLeo, 96
East Millbury - Helen M. (Kulak) DiLeo, 96, of East Millbury, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 in her home with her family. Her husband Joseph DiLeo died in 1985. She is survived by her children, Annette Pettis and her husband Dennis of Lilburn, GA; Helen Wesloski and her husband James of Southwick, Damian DiLeo and Joseph DiLeo, both of East Millbury; 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; and 1 great great granddaughter; nieces and nephews, and her dear lifelong friend, Irene Homrok. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Kazimierz and Jadwiga (Luksha) Kulak.
Mrs. DiLeo worked as a seamstress for many years at BS&G, Clothing Company. She graduated from the former Worcester Commerce High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. She continued using her seamstress skills designing hers and her daughters clothing for many years. She enjoyed reading, going to McDonald's and meeting with her friends. Always smiling her presence will be missed by many.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street, Worcester with a Mass at 12:30 p.m. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street, Worcester. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019