Helen Marie Dittami, 65
Indian Lake, NY - Helen Marie Dittami, 65, of Indian Lake, NY and formerly of Massachusetts passed away at her home on April 15, 2019 following a long illness with cancer. She was born in Yonkers, NY on July 27, 1953, daughter of the late George Junghanns, who sadly passed away only 6 weeks prior. She is survived by her mother Joan Junghanns, wife of George of Franklin MA, her companion Joseph Benton of Indian Lake NY, predeceased by her daughter Greta Rose Dittami who died at birth, survived by her son Nicholas Dittami, his wife Alyssa, her beloved grandchildren Anthony and Sophia, son Julian Dittami, sister Diane Junghanns Beatrice, husband Darren their children Nathan and Michelle Beatrice, and her sister Julia Junghanns all from Massachusetts.
As a child Helen lived with her family in Franklin, MA. Helen received her degree from Marian High School and obtained her Diploma in Nursing and R.N. license from Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing in 1974. Helen worked as a charge nurse and staff nurse at nursing homes, hospitals, extended care facilities, and rehabilitation facilities. She specialized in infection control when she worked at Adirondack Tri County Nursing and Rehab Center in North Creek, NY.
Helen lived in Massachusetts in various communities while raising her family. She relocated to Indian Lake, NY in the year 2000 to a small mountain community and lived there for the remainder of her life.
Helen had a strong faith in God and was very involved with her church at Saint Mary's, Indian Lake, NY. Helen was very active, enjoyed many outdoor activities, was an avid gardener, great cook, enjoyed quilting.
Helen donated her body to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. Students will hopefully learn from her disease and find new information to help find cures for cancer. Helen was a good and caring individual with a positive outlook and gave freely of herself to others. She did not distinguish to whom she was kind.
The family will hold a Memorial Mass on Helen's birthday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church, 6335 NY-30, Indian Lake, NY. Immediately after a Celebration of Life will take place in the church dining hall. Burial of her cremains will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SMILE (Saint Mary's Indian Lake Energizers) Saint Mary's Church, Indian Lake, NY, or a simple act of kindness, a good deed, or a smile in memory of dear Helen.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019