Helen (Gecavich) Dymek
1931 - 2020
Helen T. (Gecavich) Dymek, 89

Worcester - Helen T. (Gecavich) Dymek, age 89, passed away peacefully at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born and raised in East Hampton, Helen was the daughter of Anthony G. and Sophie (Zabek) Gecavich, and lived in Worcester over 70 years.

Helen will be missed by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edmond J. Dymek, who passed away in 1980; and her sisters Dolores Skonieczny and Patricia Kirtsy.

Helen graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester. She worked in the Rectory at St. George's Church for 22 years, and later at Blessed Sacrament Church. She previously worked at Frank H. Phiffer, Little Feet and Capital Shoe all in Worcester. She was a member of St. George's Church, Daughters of Isabella and its Women's Guild. Helen enjoyed the company of her family and many friends and will be remembered as being kind and gentle natured.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 8, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 551 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Burial will Follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In Lieu of flowers please make donations in Helen's honor to the Activities Fund at Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
SEP
8
Burial
Notre Dame Cemetery
