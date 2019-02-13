|
|
Helen D. Eastwood, 90
AUBURN - Helen D. Eastwood, 90, of 667 Washington St., died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester.
She was the wife of John H. "Buddy" Eastwood who died in 2014.
She leaves her four daughters, Linda L. Tomaszewicz and her husband Paul of Acworth, GA, Karon A. Martunas and her husband Michael of Cherry Valley, Deborah A. Johnston and her husband James of Spencer, Sharon M. Fanion and her husband Arthur also of Spencer, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and one on their way in March.
She was pre-deceased by a son John S. Eastwood in 1998.
Born in Haverhill, she was the daughter of Scott & Pearl (Durgin) Black.
She attended Punchard High School in Andover where she was on the cheerleading squad.
Helen and Buddy loved to spend the winter in Dunedin, FL, but most of all she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her GG.
She was a former member of St. Joseph's church in Auburn. Helen enjoyed music and dancing.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 16 at 10 A.M. in St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford St., Auburn. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019