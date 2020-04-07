|
Helen (Touzos) Economou, 86
WORCESTER - Helen Economou (born Eleni Touzos), passed away peacefully in her Worcester home on Sunday April 5th, 2020. She suffered a long battle with chronic pain and pulmonary fibrosis, however those who knew her will always remember her tenacity and fighting spirit, despite the pains in her life.
Helen is survived by her two sons, John Economou and his wife, Luisa and Philip Economou and his wife, Pamela of Worcester; three grandchildren, Katerina Eleni, Philip, and Julian; her closest cousin, Athanasia Lyberopoulos and her family, Theodore and Dino; her brother, John Touzos of California, her cousin, Andreas Touzos of Virginia Beach, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Polizois, a brother George Touzos, and her sister, Stavroula Arvanitis.
Helen was born in Tripoli, Arkhadia, Greece in 1933 the daughter of Panagioti and Ioanna (Besbikos) Touzos, and was the oldest of four. She spent a tumultuous youth attending school and helping her family during the devastating years of World War II; this made her become the strong and fearless woman that we recognize her as today. She emigrated to the United States in 1960, and at that time Helen was introduced to her future husband Polizois "Paul" Economou of Worcester. They were soon after married, and together raised a family in an idyllic home. Her pride in her sons John and Philip was boundless. She considered supporting her family and friends as her great life's work, and was never shy to enthusiastically defend those she loved. As a first-generation immigrant her style, beauty, and most importantly her courage, will always be a guiding light to those she loved. Helen was a past member of the Daughters of Penelope, Philoptochos Society, and the Seniors Club of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Even in her later years, she was a great ambassador for Greek culture, dedicating countless hours to baking delicious Greek dishes, pastries, and cakes.
She was a loving matriarch, and a loyal friend. May her memory be eternal.
In compliance with government mandates due to COVID-19, funeral services for Helen Economou will now be private.
Memorial donations in Helen's name may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020