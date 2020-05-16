|
|
Helen J. Emrich, 90
Sturbridge - Helen J. Emrich, 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 from covid 19.
Her husband, William R. Emrich, passed away in 2004. She leaves her son, William A. Emrich and his wife Kelly of Sturbridge; her two daughters, Elizabeth Emrich Banks of Sturbridge and Christine Emrich of Fiskdale; her five grandchildren, Christine Banks Gillette, Kyle Banks, Maria Rasys and her husband Stephen, Benjamin Reilly and Kelsey Emrich; and her 4 great grandchildren, Jackson and Beckett Gillette, Emma and Conner Rasys . She was born in New York, NY the only child of Arthur and Anna (Sabini) Dido. Helen graduated from Washington Irving High School in 1947, Panzer College in New Jersey (now Montclaire State University) with her Bachelors of Science in Physical Education in 1952. She went on to receive her Masters in Counseling Psychology from Anna Maria College in 1977.
Helen was a long time Physical Education Teacher in Elizabeth NJ, Tantasqua Regional High School, Southbridge High School and the North Brookfield School System. After retiring she worked for Tri-Valley Elder Services and for the Education Center at Old Sturbridge Village and taught exercise classes to seniors at the YMCA. Helen was a devoted member of St. Anne's Parish in Sturbridge for decades and served as a Eucharistic Minister and along with her husband Bill was a Pre Cana marriage counselor. In 1995 Helen received the Assumptionist Centenary Recognition Award for her generous work with the Assumptionists. In 1998 Helen received The President Award in recognition of her dedicated service to the Alzheimers Support Network of South Central MA an organization she was devoted to.
Helen married her husband Bill in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 31, 1953. Eventually settling in Sturbridge raising her family. Helen's home was the center of everything, she loved cooking for her family especially holidays and Sunday dinners where everyone was welcome. Helen loved to travel especially to visit her relatives in Italy. She traveled any chance she got all over the world. Helen loved to play tennis and played competitively in the Senior Games for several years. Helen had many activities she enjoyed including walking, racquetball, tennis, skiing, knitting, puzzles, cooking, and spending time at the lake and the cape. Helen was a very generous, honest, giving person and will be remembered for her loving spirt.
We wish to thank the Southbridge Rehabilitation & Health Care Center especially the 4th floor staff for their care, attention and love for our mother Helen.
Due to current health restrictions Helen's funeral Mass and burial in St. Anne's Cemetery, Sturbridge, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Helen's memory to the Brookdale Eddy Pond West, Resident Programming, c/o Eddy Pond West Clare Bridge Neighborhood, Brookdale Eddy Pond West, 669 Washington St., Auburn, MA 01501 or to the MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the William R. Emrich Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Savers Bank, 270 Main St. Southbridge, MA 01550.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020