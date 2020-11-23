1/
Helen (Denio) Fortier
1931 - 2020
Helen (Denio) Fortier, 89

Worcester - Helen M. (Denio) Fortier, 89, of Charlton passed away on Sunday, November 22nd in the Overlook Masonic Home.

Helen was married to the late Adrien Fortier who died in 2002. She is survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Anthony Maciejewski of Charlton and many nephews and nieces.

Mrs. Fortier was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Clarence and Helen (Early) Denio and is predeceased by three brothers, Matthew, Joseph and Robert Denio. Helen worked for many years as a home health aide and was a member of Saint Joseph's Church in Charlton.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at 11 AM in Worcester County Memorial Park 217 Richards Avenue Paxton. Memorial contributions in memory of Helen may be made to Saint Joseph's Church PO Box 338 Charlton, MA 01507. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street, Worcester is directing arrangements.

Face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be in effect for the funeral services.

To share a memory of Helen or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
