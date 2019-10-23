|
Helen Garabedian, 88
SHREWSBURY - Helen (Costa) Garabedian, a long-time resident of Shrewsbury, MA, died peacefully at the age of 88 on Saturday October 19, 2019 surrounded by her devoted and loving family.
Helen was born in Natick, MA as the only child to Peter and Fresda Costa. An excellent student, she graduated from Mary Wells High School in Southbridge, MA and later, from Boston University.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Theodore C. Garabedian, a daughter, Dawn Patrice, and a son-in law, Robert L. Bryant.
She is survived by her children, Paula L. Bryant, Theodore P. Garabedian, Paul D. Garabedian, four grandchildren, Sarah Garabedian, Sean Garabedian, Jennifer Bryant, Jason Bryant, and two great-grandchildren, Julianna and Isabella Bryant.
Helen led an active and full life: She owned and operated Aphrodite's Antiques for many years in the center of Shrewsbury and later sold Real Estate at Hunniman Caldwell Banker. She was involved in endless fundraising organizations and charities, choosing to devote her time to serving others. She was also an avid tennis player and skier, all while raising four children.
Helen was known for her warmth and hospitality. It wasn't unusual to see a half dozen cars parked in her driveway. There was a feeling of welcome to be enjoyed at her home, accompanied by an abundance of stories and food to be shared. Holidays were a special time where Helen could be found cooking delicious traditional and ethnic dishes to be enjoyed by anyone who stopped by.
For all of us who loved her, a bright light has gone out in our lives. This wonderfully spirited and caring woman will be missed by many.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Helen's family between 11:00 and 12:00 NOON on Saturday October 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA followed by a funeral Service, which will be celebrated at 12:00 NOON. Burial will take place with her husband at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. To leave a note of condolence for Helen's family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019