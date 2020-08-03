1/1
Helen Gleason
Helen L. (Earley) Gleason, 96

WORCESTER - Helen L. (Earley) Gleason, 96, of Worcester passed away in Knollwood Nursing Center.

Her husband of 63 years, Donald F. Gleason passed away in 2011. She leaves two sons, Neil Gleason of Florida and Brian Gleason of Colorado; three grandchildren, Michael Gleason, Amy (Gleason) Braun and Deana (Gleason) Tata; five great-grandchildren, Ryan Gleason, Olivia Tata, Gianna Tata, Ilona Braun and Hayden Braun and nieces and nephews. A brother, Kenneth Earley and a sister, Carol (Earley) Pacheco predeceased her. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Francis and Lillian (Johnson) Earley and graduated from Auburn High School.

Helen worked as a secretary for many years in the Commerce Building, before retiring. She was a member of the former St. Catherine of Sweden Church. She loved to follow local and national politics and enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots.

A Committal Service will be held Wednesday, August 5 at 11am in St. John's Mausoleum. She will be entombed following the service. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Service
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
