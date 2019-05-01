Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
1052 Pleasant Street
Helen M. (Barry) Goguen, 103

Shrewsbury - Helen M. (Barry) Goguen, 103, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, April 29th 2019 in the UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus.

Helen was married to the late Joseph Leo Goguen who passed away in 1986. She is survived by 10 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and countless friends including the Spillane Family of Worcester with whom Helen was dearly close and treated like family.

Mrs. Goguen was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John and Anna (O'Connor) Barry and is predeceased by her three children, Leo Goguen, Ellen Mailhot and Nancy Ohan and 5 brothers.

Helen worked for many years at Memorial Hospital as a supervisor of the housekeeping department and retired in 1984.

The funeral for Mrs. Goguen will be held on Saturday, May 4th from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum. A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 AM in the funeral home before the funeral. Memorial contributions in memory of Helen may be made to Christ the King Church 1052 Pleasant Street Worcester, MA 01602.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2019
