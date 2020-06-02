Helen Ann (Pliska) Goralski



Barrington, Rhode Island - Helen Ann (Pliska) Goralski passed quietly in Middletown, Rhode Island of natural causes on May 24, 2020. She was born October 26, 1923 to the late James and Katherine (Kulis) Pliska in Fitchburg, MA. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Goralski, her youngest son, Glen Goral, and her siblings Bratislav, Blanche, Chester, Joseph, and her twin, Gladys.



Helen, "Lynn", was particularly proud of her Fitchburg roots, growing up and working in this classic New England mill town in the 1930's and 1940's. She spoke fondly of her attachment to her church, St. Bernard's. Helen especially loved dancing whether at Polish gatherings in Clinton or the Ft. Devens USO during the war.



In 1947, Helen married Anthony Goralski, an optician, and together they built a landmark Worcester business, Goral Community Optician, now in its 60th year. Many Worcester grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren remember Helen as the front desk manager. Helen continued to work for the family business until she was 78. She was a firm believer in persistent hard work, attention to detail, and the education of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Helen and Anthony were residents of Boston, West Boylston, Worcester, and Shrewsbury during their 64 years of marriage. In recent years she lived in Barrington, Rhode Island.



Helen is survived by her loving children, Bruce Goral of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Jean Bishop of Barrington, Rhode Island, Antoni Goral of Potomac, Maryland, and Gayle Goral of South Portland, Maine. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be conducted at a later date



