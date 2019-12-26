|
|
Helen M. Groblewski
Webster - Helen M. (Dwyer) Groblewski, 101, died on Christmas morning, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Webster Manor after a period of declining health. Her husband of 50 years, Francis M. Groblewski, died in 1993.
She leaves a son, Robert and his wife of Florida; a daughter, Ellen M. Melanson of Spencer; 3 grandchildren, Daniel Grewe, Brian Grewe and Jesse Melanson; 2 great-granddaughters, Lily Melanson and Gwendolyn Rose Grewe; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; her care giver, Dianna Nachajko of Webster; a close friend and former neighbor, Barbara T. Heider of Webster. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen Groblewski in 1946; 3 brothers, Richard J. Dwyer, Jr., Charles E. Dwyer and William F. Dwyer and by 3 sisters, Dorothy Groblewski, Elizabeth Quinn and Maureen Martin.
She was born in Worcester on January 6, 1918, a daughter of Richard J. Dwyer, Sr. and Helen M. (Deary) Dwyer. She graduated from Bartlett High School in 1935.
Mrs. Groblewski first worked as a secretary for the Prout Insurance Company of Webster and then as a finishing dry cleaner with her husband's and brother-in-law's business Taylorcraft Dry Cleaners. She retired in 1943 to raise her family.
She was a member of Saint Louis Church and a former member of its League of Catholic Women. She enjoyed knitting, walking and baking.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, December 31, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Saint Louis Church, 15 Lake Street. Burial will be in Saint Anthony's Cemetery. A calling period will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 31, in the funeral home, prior to the Mass. Donations in her name may be made to Saint Louis Church, 15 Lake Street, Webster, MA 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019