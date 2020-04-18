|
Helen M. Gulcius, 94
Worcester - Helen M. Gulcius, 94 of Worcester, died Saturday April 11, 2020 at the Lutheran Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident for 10 months. Her husband John A. Gulcius died in 1988.
She is survived by her children; Janice Reynolds of Orleans, Tina and her husband David Arseneault of Auburn, Barbara Gaucher of Worcester, John M. Gulcius and his wife June of Shrewsbury, Paul Gulcius and Joseph Gulcius both of Worcester and her sister Rita Mazeika of Worcester. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, Drew Reynolds and his wife Jillian, Chris Reynolds, Matthew Reynolds and his wife Ali, Garett Reynolds, Michael Arseneault and his wife Deb, Robert Arseneault, Meghan Gaucher, Daniel Gaucher, Sarah Gulcius – LaGoy and Daniel "DJ" Gulcius, two great-grandchildren, Cole and Claire Reynolds and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers. Peter, Albin, Joseph and Paul, and her son-in-law Arthur Reynolds. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Julius and Kristina (Luksis) Walent.
Helen worked as a machine operator for many years at New England Envelope Co., prior to retiring. She was a member of the Lithuanian Naturalization and Social Club as well as the Lithuanian War Veterans Organization Auxiliary; and was a long-time member of St. Joan of Arc Church in Worcester. She was an accomplished seamstress and also excelled at the craft of cake decorating.
Interment was private at St. John's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family. The current environment has prevented the family from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage friends and family to call, write or leave condolences or memories on her online guestbook at www.worcesterfuneral.com. Contributions in Helen's name may be made to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020