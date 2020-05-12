|
Helen F. (Healy) Heney
Northbridge - Helen F. (Healy) Heney, 91, passed away on Mon. May 11, 2020 at St. Camillus Nursing Home after a period of declining health. Her husband of 62 years, Philip D. Heney died Nov. 6, 2016.
She is survived by 4 sons Daniel J. Heney and his wife Marilyn of Douglas, Shawn P. Heney and his wife Betty Jo of NH, Thomas P. Heney and his wife Janet of Douglas, and Timothy P. Heney and his wife Lynn of Northbridge; 9 grandchildren, Brian Heney and his wife Rebecca of Douglas, Daniel Heney Jr. and his wife Sandra of Uxbridge, Thomas J. Heney and his wife Marie of Douglas, Jill Redding and her husband Christopher of Whitinsville, Jay Foley and his wife Jen of Whitinsville, Maura Heney of Uxbridge, Christopher Heney and his wife Alison of Sutton, Kelly Heney and Philip Heney both of Douglas; 14 great-grandchildren, Riley, Ciara, Gabe, Brooke, Christopher, Colin, Sam, Trevor, Alex, Owen, Grace, Austin, Tucker, and Maeve; and several nieces and nephews. Born in Worcester, MA on Jan. 14, 1929 she was the daughter of John J. and Annie A. (Kett) Healy and lived in Northbridge 66 years. She had been a resident of St. Camillus the past 4 years.
Mrs Heney worked as an Accounting Supervisor 22 years at the Riley Stoker Company in Worcester, retiring at age 62. She then worked at Fox Bus Tours as a Tour Guide over 15 years. She loved this job guiding trips around New England and beyond. She was a member of the Oliver Ashton American Legion Post 343 Ladies Auxillary 50 years, the Blackstone Valley Quilters, and the Red Hat Society She was an active member of St. Peter's Church in Northbridge.
Her private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to The Northbridge Food Pantry, 20 Highland St. or The Peace of Bread at The United Presbyterian Church, 51 Cottage St. both Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020