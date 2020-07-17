1/1
Helen Herold
Helen M. Herold, 66

WORCESTER - Helen M. Herold, 66, of Worcester, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home.

Helen was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., daughter of Dr. Ross E. Herold and Margaret M. (Montmorency) Herold DeLong.

She was a graduate of St. John's Central High School in Plattsburg and Bennet College in Millbrook, N.Y. where she studied interior design.

Before moving to Worcester, Helen was a buyer for Paine Furniture in Boston. She then took a position at David Burwick Furniture where she worked for many years before opening Access Design in Westborough. Helen continued serving clients throughout the Worcester area and the islands until her recent illness.

Throughout her life, Helen had a passion for horses and was especially devoted to the Morgan breed winning most memorably the 1996 Amateur English Pleasure Reserve World Championship on Cape's Molly Command.

She was a long time director of the New England Morgan Horse Association and served a three-year term as its president. Helen served as a director of the National Museum of the Morgan Horse from 2013 to 2015 in Middlebury, Vermont.

Helen leaves two nieces, Theresa Herold Parady and her husband Gerald of Fort Fairfield, Maine, and Diana Herold King of Bangor, Maine; two great nephews, Jonathan King And Jayden Parady; Her sister in law Susan Herold of Fort Fairfield; and many good friends in Worcester and in the Morgan Horse community. Her brother John F. Herold passed away last year.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Plattsburgh.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester is directing arrangements.

Donations in Helen's memory may be made by mail to: Serenity Saviors Equine Rescue and Therapy Center, 15369 Daly Road, Brookville, FL 34601; or online at www.serenitysaviors.org.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
