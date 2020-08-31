Helen Hillard



a.k.a Terry Hill



1927 - 2020



WORCESTER - Helen Hillard a.k.a Terry Hill, 93, of Worcester , MA died Sun., August 30, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sterling.



Terry was an incredible woman who constantly reinvented herself throughout her life as an entrepreneur. In her early years as a wife and mother, Terry became a professional singer. She entertained locally as well as working with some of the big names in the business such as Phyllis Diller, The Smothers Brothers and Richard Pryor.



As time went on, Terry lowered the spotlight, retired her sequins and became an interior decorator. Custom draperies were her specialty along with choosing furniture and accessories for both residential and commercial customers. After many years of decorating, Terry turned her eye to the real estate market. In the 1970's Terry and her son Eddie Hillard opened Hill and Hillard Real Estate Office on Park Ave., Worcester. She remained in this business until health reasons forced her to close her doors in 2010.



Terry is survived by her daugher, Elizabeth Cole and her two grandsons Eddie Hillard of Kirkland, WA and Randy Cole of Holden, MA. She was predeceased by her son, Eddie and her (ex husband) and best friend Ed.



There are no calling hours. In memory of Terry, put on some Sinatra and Fly Me to the Moon....





