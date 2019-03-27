|
Helen M. Jarzobski, 104
Worcester - Helen M. (Vegnone) Jarzobski of Christopher Heights in Marlboro, and Christopher House in Worcester, went home to her Lord on the day of her 104th birthday, Friday, March 22, 2019. Funeral services for Helen were held privately and burial was in Fairview Cemetery, South Grafton. Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St, North Grafton assisted the family with arrangements. A complete obituary is online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019