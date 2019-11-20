|
Helen P. Kralik, 97
Webster - Helen P. (Sabaj) Kralik, 97, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Beaumont Rehab & Nursing Center, Northbridge. Her husband of 44 years, Andrew Kralik, died in 1990.
She leaves a son, Christopher M. Kralik and his wife Kim of Hillsdale, NJ; a daughter, Jane A. Kralik of Wellesley; a granddaughter, Michelle Kralik of Hillsdale, NJ; a brother, Frank Sabaj and his wife Shirley of Webster; a sister, Dorothy Szymczak and her husband Edward of Webster; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
She was born on October 16, 1922 in Webster, a daughter of Felix and Veronica (Mrzyglod) Sabaj and lived here all of her life. She was a high school graduate.
Mrs. Kralik worked as a stitcher at Stevens Linen Associates in Dudley and was employed as a frame worker by the American Optical Company in Southbridge, retiring in 1987.
She was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Dudley.
Helen enjoyed classical music and going to Tanglewood in Lenox during its summer season. She was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and looked forward to attending games at Fenway Park. An accomplished seamstress, she created couture clothing that she wore.
The family would like to express their appreciation to her Beaumont family for their compassionate care of Helen during her residence.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, November 25, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with an 11:00 AM Mass at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Road, Dudley. Burial will be at Saint Anthony's Cemetery, Webster. Visiting hours will be from 1:30 to 3:30 PM Sunday, November 24, at the funeral home. Donations in her name may be made to the Beaumont Northbridge Employee Appreciation Fund, 85 Beaumont Drive, Northbridge, MA 01534.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019