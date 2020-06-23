Helen T. Largess CreweSUTTON - Helen T. (McGovern) Largess Crewe, 92 died Saturday, June 20th 2020 at her home after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.She is predeceased by her 1st husband, Robert S. Largess and her 2nd husband, John L. Crewe III. She leaves two sons, Robert S. Largess and James J. Largess; two daughters, Sally E. Shamy and Maureen E. Bolduc; fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and a dear friend and sister-in-law, Jean M. Largess.Family and friend will honor and remember Helen at her funeral Mass to be held at 11a.m. on Friday June 26th at St. John's Church, 40 Temple St. in Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605. To leave a message or condolence for Helen's family, please visit: