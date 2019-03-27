|
Helen Lindstrom Roscillo, 90
Holden - Helen (Thomas) Lindstrom Roscillo, 90, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Springfield, the daughter of Martin and Anna Thomas and graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester.
Helen worked as an administrative assistant for many well known companies in the Worcester area including Alcoa, U-Mass Medical and retired from Amity Airlines. She also was active in the community and was president of the Woman's Lithuania Club for over ten years. She was full of kindness and fun and an inspiration to all who knew her. In her retirement in Florida, she enjoyed playing piano, polkas, gardening, the theater and especially spending time laughing and dining with her family.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Judy Hamblin and her wife, Kim Robinson, Shirley Cullen and husband, Thomas, Nancy Bahadori and husband, Hamid and Beverly Lindstrom Drapos; her grandchildren, Melissa Hamblin, Melinda Minville, Janie Cullen, Chanelle Bahadori, Ciara Bahadori, Steven Cullen and Melanie Gordon; her great grandchildren, Jon, Ariana, Austin and Cameron; her sister, Bertha Baronowski; her brother, Daniel Thomas; and her loving cat, Kittsy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Calvin C. Lindstrom, her husband, Florino Roscillo and her grandson, Michael Calvin Hamblin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 31st in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Helen will be held in the funeral home at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 1st followed by a committal service at Grove Cemetery in Holden. Donations in her memory may be made to the MCH Memorial Fund, c/o Melinda Minville, 15 Delaval Road, Worcester, MA 01606 (mchfund.org). To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019