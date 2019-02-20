Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen McLaughlin


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Helen McLaughlin Obituary
Helen K. McLaughlin, 90

Worcester - Helen K. McLaughlin of Worcester passed away February 18, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. following calling hours. Helen's complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of the Telegram.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now