|
|
Helen K. McLaughlin, 90
Worcester - Helen K. McLaughlin of Worcester passed away February 18, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. following calling hours. Helen's complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of the Telegram.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019