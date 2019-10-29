|
Helen M. (Callinan) Milewski, 88
Worcester - Helen M. (Callinan) Milewski, 88, of Worcester died Sunday, October 27th 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. Her husband of 49 years, Henry Milewski died in 2002. She leaves her children, Mark S. Milewski and his wife Patricia of Worcester, Kathleen A. Conlon and her husband, Shawn of Tampa, FL, John K. Milewski and his wife, Margaret of West Boylston, David M. Milewski and his wife, Kim of Millbury, Kevin S. Milewski of West Boylston and Paul C. Milewski and his wife, Joanne of Worcester; 15 grandchildren, Kelli, Ryan, Kayla, Brian, Brianna, Kevin, Abbie, Alissa, Morghan, Emily, Sydney, Sam, Cali, Ella and Jack; two great grandchildren, Parker and Ellie Kate; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Dever and Claire Remillard and her dear cousin, Mary Needham.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Michael and Margaret (Kelley) Callinan. Helen was a member of St. George's Church.
Her funeral is Saturday, November 2nd from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. George's Church, 38 Brattle Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, November 1st from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019