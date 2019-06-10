|
|
Helen "Bette" Murphy
WORCESTER - Helen E. A. "Bette" (Dyer) Murphy, 92, of Worcester, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Shrewsbury Nursing Center.
Her husband of 54 years, John J. Murphy, passed away in 2003.
She leaves four children, Kathleen A. Foley and her husband John J. Foley of Worcester, Lynne M. Wennerberg of West Boylston, John J. Murphy of Webster and Anne H. Dembinski and her husband Edward of Webster; six grandchildren, Kevin Foley, Meghan Graham, Tina Schirner, Tara O'Rourke, Caitlin Murphy and Sean Murphy; six great-grandchildren, Keira, Maeve and Brendan Foley, Nathan Schriner, and Brittany and Timothy Graham; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Veronica G. Landers and two brothers Michael J. and Thomas J. Dyer.
Bette was born in Worcester, daughter of Thomas H and Helen G. (Foster) Dyer and lived in Worcester most of her life.
She graduated from Saint Stephen's High School. She was a bookkeeper and worked many years for the Johnson Steel & Wire Credit Union.
Bette was a longtime active member of Saint Stephen's Parish where she served on the Church Restoration Committee and for many years as parish coordinator for the Bishop's Fund.
Bette's family wishes to thank the Shrewsbury Nursing Center Station Three and the Notre Dame Hospice staffs for the skilled and compassionate care they provided.
There will be a calling hour Thursday, June 13, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Saint Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St., Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Massachusetts Citizens for Life, 529 Main St., Boston, MA 02129 or the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 10 to June 11, 2019