Helen S. "Patricia" Murray
Boca Raton, FL - Helen Sophia "Patricia" (Townsend) Murray of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, died on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 101. Born in Somerville, MA in 1917, she was the youngest child of Anthony Edwin and Mary (Donaher) Townsend. Her family lived in Belmont and Arlington where she was raised and educated. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward F. Murray of Whitinsville whom she married on June 9, 1946. In addition to her late husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary (Townsend) Marshall, and brothers, Edwin, Francis and William Townsend, all of Massachusetts. She is survived by her son, Ned Murray and his wife Terri of Boca Raton; twin daughters, Patricia Murray of Petersham, MA, and Pamela Murray of Easton, PA; son, Richard Murray of Vermont; four grandchildren, Vanessa, Miranda, Lisa and Brian; two great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew; three great nieces and four great nephews; and her beloved canine buddy, Roscoe.
Prior to living in Boca Raton for the past 8 years, she had adventurously moved from Whitinsville in 2006, at the age of 88, to Greensboro, NC, to be near her daughter, Patricia. She embraced her time there and lived a happy and resolutely independent life, maintaining her own household until the age of 93.
Though she spent her later years living in the South, "Pat" always strongly self-identified as a New Englander. She missed the change of seasons and snowfall in Massachusetts. She also remained an ardent fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. One of her yearly birthday gifts was a subscription to the MLB station so that she could watch her beloved Sox.
An avid reader, she had an insatiable curiosity about the world. She instilled in her children a love of books and life-long learning. Pat also loved plants and flowers and always had a bouquet of fresh flowers on her kitchen table. She had a real talent, a green thumb, for growing happy and healthy plants, a green gift that she passed on to her daughters.
While her remaining years in Boca Raton were marked by declining health, she continued her interests in world events, sports, and family doings as much as her health allowed. She loved spending her days sitting in the sun with her beloved Roscoe sleeping at her feet. She was able to stay at home in the loving care of her son and daughter-in-law until the last week of her life.
A celebration of her life will be held at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by private burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. The family asks that memorial gifts be made in her name to help support a local homeless shelter, animal rescue league, or public library of one's choice. To leave a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019