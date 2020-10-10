Helen Paquet, 94Westborough - Helen H (Boltruczyk, Cikota) Paquet, 94 passed away peacefully October 5th surrounded by her loving family at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Home in Westboro MA.Helen leaves her son, Dennis Cikota Sr and his wife Lisa of Worcester. Grandsons, Dennis Cikota Jr of Worcester and Andrew Cikota and his partner Samantha Suss of Whitinsville. Grandaughter Heavenly Cikota and two Great grandsons Jackson Cikota and Ayden McCrea. Helen leaves 9 step children and their spouses and children, along with many nieces and nephews.Helen was predeceased by first husband Chester Cikota who died Oct 21st 1965, her second husband Jesse F Paquet who died February 4th 1998, and by her son Robert P Cikota who died August 7, 2018. Helen was the daughter of the late Anthony and Hedwig Boltruczyk. Helen was predeceased by her siblings, Edward Boltruczyk, Stella Mezynski, Florence Randall, and Jean Dumas.Helen graduated from David Hale Fanning Trade School for Girls as a Dressmaker in 1943. She held other various positions throughout her life and retired from the Worcester School District. Helen was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Worcester.Helen loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens and relaxing on her swing. Helen enjoyed fishing with her husband Jesse. She also enjoyed gatherings with family and friends.The family would like to thank the Staff at Beaumont in Westboro for their compassionate care.Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10am-12 noon in Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Masks and social distancing will be required. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit