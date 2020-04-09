|
Helen B. Pluta, 73
West Brookfield - Helen (Burgoyne) Pluta passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a battle with cancer. Born and raised in Clinton, MA, Helen was the daughter of Helen (Lizak) and Ralph Burgoyne who both predeceased her. Helen graduated from Clinton High School in 1965 where she was voted Most Glamourous. She went on to graduate from Henri's Hair Dressing School in Fitchburg and worked as a hair stylist for over 50 years. Helen was a talented artist who worked in oils, acrylics and many other media. As a wife and mother, she was second to none! She was always taxiing her four children to sports, jobs, and events and making a beautiful home and hearty meals for her rambunctious family. Helen leaves her devoted husband of 52 years Richard, daughter Marlene Adamsky of Ware, son Michael Pluta of Barre, son and daughter-in-law Andrew and Shannon Pluta of Boylston, daughter and son-in-law Anne and Brian Walsh of Annapolis, MD, her sister, Marion Kulis of Clinton and brother, Thomas Burgoyne of Brattleboro, VT. She was predeceased by her brother Ralph Burgoyne of Lancaster. Helen's pride and joy are her beautiful grandchildren whom she spoiled rotten: Alex and Kerriann Adamsky, Drew and John Patrick (J.P.) Pluta, and Rowan and Charlie Walsh, all of whom will miss her terribly and remember her with love. Helen was known as "Auntie Honey" to many of her adoring nieces and nephews and was a beloved cousin and friend to many. The woman had a heart of gold and will never be forgotten. A celebration of life and a memorial mass at St. John's Church, Clinton, MA will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Helen B. Pluta to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Center (stjude.org/donate.) Please visit www.cebulafuneralhome.com for more information and guest book.
