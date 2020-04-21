|
Helen (Donohue) Poff
Clinton - Helen R. (Donohue) Poff, 93, died on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester, unable to be surrounded by her loved ones, due to the Coronavirus. Helen was born in the family home in Clinton and was the daughter of the late Mary A. (Burke) and Robert J. Donohue. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1943 with high honors and was awarded the D.A.R. medal for academic excellence. During the summers and due to her Aunt Helen's urging, she volunteered for the American Red Cross, Fitchburg Chapter, and it was at this time that she developed a sincere caring for the lives of others. Due to her conscientious summer work, she was chosen to attend a volunteer program in California and it was after this trip that she decided to continue her education at the University of California, Berkeley, from which she was awarded both Bachelor's and Master's degrees, and after which she decided her career with the Red Cross. Her career followed her desire for betterment in the world. So she continued to work for the American Red Cross and also the International Red Cross. Her early career involved service in Korea, where she was a witness to the signing of the treaty ending the Korean Conflict. She served as well in Japan and other Far Eastern countries. In addition, she served in many European locations including Germany, Spain and Italy, as well as assignments in the Continent of Africa. In the United States, Helen served as Field Director of Operations at many military installations and hospitals, as well as with disaster and refugee resettlement programs for Vietnamese and Cuban refugees. Her latest service continued as the territorial manager in various sections in the United States, with Virginia being her last assignment before her retirement in 2002. Because of her travels and involvement on the world stage, she continued her interest and expertise in world affairs with particular attention to the cultural diversity of the world. Her grandnephew Mark was the beneficiary of her broad interests and knowledge. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Col. Glen Poff in 2000. She also was predeceased by her beloved brothers, Dr. Robert J. Donohue, Jr. MD and the Honorable James P. Donohue and his wife, Elizabeth, and her beloved sisters, Patricia Hamilton and Mary Shaughnessy and her husband, Harry. Helen is survived by her loving sister Ann, brother-in law Thomas Hamilton and sister-in law Ellen Donohue, and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be private in keeping with current governmental regulations. In lieu of flowers, Helen's family would ask that you consider a donation to the American Red Cross. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020