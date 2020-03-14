Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Helen Popillo
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
1222 Main St.
Worcester, MA
1926 - 2020
Helen M. Popillo, 93

Worcester - Helen M. (Fortier) Popillo, 93, or Worcester passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough. Her husband, Donald H Courville, predeceased her in 1950.

Helen is survived by her son, Clifford D. Courville and his wife Rosemarie of Auburn; a daughter, Germaine L Eberl and her husband Peter of Worcester; two grandchildren, Donald F. Courville and Gina Tagliaferro and her husband Anthony; a great-grandson, Christian Tagliaferro and many nieces and nephews. Her daughter, Deborah Giblin; a grandson, Arthur Giblin, Jr.; two brothers, Adrien Fortier and Joseph J. Fortier, Sr.; two sisters, Marguerite Thibeault and Adrienne Clark, and a brother-in-law, Edmond Thibeault predeceased her. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Joseph R. and Marie Jeanne (Savoie) Fortier.

Helen was a graduate of the Worcester Girls Trade School and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse from Quinsigamond Community College. She worked as an RN for the Hahnemann Hospital for many years before she retired in 1988. She enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, and had a great love for children.

The family would like to thank the staff at Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough for their kindness and care of Helen. We also want to thank the staff at SALMON VNA & Hospice for their exceptional care to Helen.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 18, 2019, at 11:00 am in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. There are no calling hours, and burial will be private. Memorial donations in Helen's memory made to Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester, MA 01603. To share your thoughts and memories of Helen, please visit her guestbook at

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
