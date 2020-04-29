|
|
Helen Rougas, 87
WORCESTER - Helen (Drapos) Rougas, 87, of Worcester, died Sunday, April 26th in UMass Memorial Hospital as a result of complications of the COVID-19 virus surrounded by her family. Her beloved husband of 52 years, Peter J. Rougas died in 2011. Helen is survived by her three daughters, Karen J. Rougas of Worcester, Theodora V. Pace and her husband, Anthony of Juno Beach, FL and Alexis Rougas-Ermilio and her husband, John of Worcester; four grandchildren, Anthony and Alexandra Pace and Nicholas and Lana Ermilio and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by four brothers, Nicholas, James, Arthur and Alexander Drapos and her sister, Athena Tsoules.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Greek immigrants, Evangelos and Theodora (Liazos) Drapos and graduated from Commerce High School. Helen worked in the family business, Caravan Coffee, as a bookkeeper, for many years. Previously, she worked alongside her husband as the bookkeeper for their local franchise of Stella D'oro Biscuit Co. She was a lifelong member of Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where she sang in the choir, was a Board member for its Ladies Philoptochos Society, and volunteered, from its inception, at the Cathedral's bi-annual Grecian Festival. Helen served as a Board member of The Daughters of Penelope in Rhode Island, and volunteered for the Mothers Guild at Notre Dame Academy in Worcester. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, especially her four grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Helen enjoyed cooking and entertaining for the holidays and made sure to include anyone who may not have family nearby. She always greeted you with a smile, a warm embrace, and welcomed you as a family member. Helen never forgot a "Name Day" or a birthday. Her outsized capacity to love, accept and forgive, made her beloved by so many. She included in every conversation, "how is everyone?"; "can I do anything for you?" and of course, "call me when you get home." Helen never ceased to give to her family and her faith. Any suffering she encountered in her life she confronted with strength, grace, and selflessness. Never a complaint. "There is always somebody worse off," she would say. Helen will be truly missed by her family and friends and she will be remembered for her warmth and kindness.
Helen's family would like to thank the staff at Holy Trinity Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Worcester, and especially the nurses and doctors of the CCU at UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus. Your compassionate care provided Helen the opportunity to enter God's kingdom with dignity and grace.
Funeral services will be private, but may be viewed by visiting http://spyridoncathedral.org/live-stream on Friday, May 1st at 10:00 a.m. A celebration in honor of Helen will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or to Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church, 34 Gold Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020