Helen Rumphrey, 102
Clinton - Helen T. (Augis) Rumphrey, 102, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at The Reservoir in Marlborough. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Burton E. Rumphrey. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia A. Moran & husband Paul of Melbourne Beach, FL; and son, Robert E. Rumphrey & wife Toni Peterson of Daniels Island, SC; her sister Marion Trayah of Burlington, VT; five grandchildren: Scott, Amy, Stacy, Kimberly, and Blake; seven great-grandchildren: Alicia, Jessica, Kelly, Abbey, Jackson, Vivienne, and Grady; and one great-great-grandchild Reid; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her sister, Betty Drusinskas, and brother, John Augis.
Helen was born in Cambridge to the late Michael & Amelia (Thomas) Augis. She was later raised in Clinton and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1936. A devoted wife and mother, Helen dedicated her life to raising her family. She was a woman of great faith and devout member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. Helen always remained actively involved in her community and was a long-time member of the Emblem Club. She enjoyed many winters in Florida and was happiest while surrounded by the company of her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. A calling hour will be held prior to services on Monday morning from 10 until 11AM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Helen Rumphrey to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020