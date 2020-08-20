Helen (Sklarz) Smith 94Worcester - Helen E. (Sklarz) Smith, 94 formerly of Worcester passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a period of declining health.Helen was born in Worcester some 94 years ago on August 8, 1926, one of nine children of Joseph and Anna (Lizewska) Sklarz. She graduated from Classical High School, raised her family, and worked many years as a salesclerk for the Jordan Marsh Corporation notably earning high praise yearly as a 'JM achiever" before retiring.Helen is survived by her devoted son and daughter in law, Grant R. Smith and his wife Joanne of Riverside, RI; a brother, Stanley Sklarz of Oxford; two sisters, Rosemarie Coulard of Oxford and Jean Whitaker of Chatsworth, CA;, many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her son, Craig J. Smith passed away in 2003, three brothers, Walter, John and Joseph Sklarz, Jr. and two sisters, Anna Rauer, and Irene Brunyak also predeceased her.Helen was a wonderful woman who enjoyed her sales job, dedicated her life to raising her sons and remaining close to them, traveling with her sisters, and taking care of her home. Holidays were special and she enjoyed always being a part of a large family.Funerals services for Helen will be held Monday, August 24th at 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. A period of calling hours will be held Monday from 10 to 11 am prior to the service in the funeral home.