Helen Smith
1926 - 2020
Helen (Sklarz) Smith 94

Worcester - Helen E. (Sklarz) Smith, 94 formerly of Worcester passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Helen was born in Worcester some 94 years ago on August 8, 1926, one of nine children of Joseph and Anna (Lizewska) Sklarz. She graduated from Classical High School, raised her family, and worked many years as a salesclerk for the Jordan Marsh Corporation notably earning high praise yearly as a 'JM achiever" before retiring.

Helen is survived by her devoted son and daughter in law, Grant R. Smith and his wife Joanne of Riverside, RI; a brother, Stanley Sklarz of Oxford; two sisters, Rosemarie Coulard of Oxford and Jean Whitaker of Chatsworth, CA;, many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Her son, Craig J. Smith passed away in 2003, three brothers, Walter, John and Joseph Sklarz, Jr. and two sisters, Anna Rauer, and Irene Brunyak also predeceased her.

Helen was a wonderful woman who enjoyed her sales job, dedicated her life to raising her sons and remaining close to them, traveling with her sisters, and taking care of her home. Holidays were special and she enjoyed always being a part of a large family.

Funerals services for Helen will be held Monday, August 24th at 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. A period of calling hours will be held Monday from 10 to 11 am prior to the service in the funeral home.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Ciotka Helen, was so pleased to be able to bond in my younger years. You even danced at my wedding! I now send my condolences to Grant and Joanne and wish them peace of heart now that you are with God.
Christina Sklarz
Family
