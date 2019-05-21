|
Helen R. (Vuona) Taddeo, 88
WORCESTER - Helen R. (Vuona) Taddeo, 88 of Worcester passed away surrounded by the ones she loved, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Helen was born in Worcester, the youngest of eleven children of Italian immigrants Peter and Angelina (Ferraro) Vuona. She has lived in Worcester all her life. Helen spent over forty of her employed years in various positions for the Venerini Sisters and their Academy on Bell Hill before retiring.
Helen's husband of 40 years, Michael A. Taddeo passed away in 2002. She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Susan Norling and her husband Clayton with whom she lived; a granddaughter she cherished and was so proud of Kelsey M. Norling; brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Six brothers, Henry, Frank, James "Ted", Louis, Joseph and John "Jack" Vuona, and three sisters, Mary Argento, Rose Salvidio, and Rita Sacco all predeceased her.
A devoted Catholic and dedicated mother, her husband, daughter and granddaughter were her life's inspiration. The Venerini Academy, Sisters and their ministry, the Beacon of Hope in Leominster were always her faith's ministry. Her entire life revolved around these interests. Helen also enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and was an avid New England sport's
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Thursday, May 23rd from 9:30am to 11:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A prayer service will follow at 11:30 am. Burial will be private. Memorial remembrances in her name can be made to Venerini Academy, 23 Edward St. Worcester 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019