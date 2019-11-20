|
|
Helen A. Van Hoof, 92
Lancaster - Helen A. (Moran) Van Hoof, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Oakdale Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, West Boylston, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her former husband, Robert L. Van Hoof, in 2018, and their daughter, MaryBeth Blanchflower, in 2017.
She leaves three sons: Robert M. Van Hoof, of Clinton, John E. Van Hoof and his wife, Kathy, of Sterling, and Richard Van Hoof and his wife, Jodi, of Lancaster; three daughters: Jean Van Hoof of Pacific, WA, Susan Miner and her husband, Charles, of Lancaster, and Julie McGregor and her husband, Malcolm, of Gardner; a sister, Mary Brodmerkle, of Lancaster. She also leaves behind 11 cherished grandchildren, one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by two beloved brothers, Charles and Bernard Moran.
She was born and raised in Clinton, the daughter of Michael J. and Mary J. (McDonald) Moran. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1945.
Helen was devoted to her family and while raising their children, she also worked to help Bob maintain the newly established family business, Bob's Turkey Farm. Helen enjoyed cooking and simply, time spent in the company of her family and the grandchildren she treasured. Her kind and gentle nature will be greatly missed, and remembered lovingly.
Helen's funeral service and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. There are no calling hours. For those who wish, Helen's family suggest that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Helen, or offer condolences to her family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019