Helen J. Wolons
Worcester - Helen J. (Bilinskas) Wolons passed away on October 1, 2019 at Heritage Hall, Leesburg, VA with her family at her side. She was 5 months shy of her 100th birthday. She previously lived in Paeonian Springs, VA with her daughter Christine H. Doxey and her son-in-law David E. Doxey. She was born in Worcester, MA on February 15, 1920 and is predeceased by her husband Alphonse J. Wolons and her parents Rochus and Jenny Bilinskas. She was an only child, but had several lifelong friends. She also leaves her son William J. Wolons, his wife Sharon of Spencer, MA along with a granddaughter Joyelle Jones of Maine. She will be deeply missed by Ann M. Sancus of Worcester, MA, a lifelong family friend.
Helen loved spending time with her daughter and son-in-law. She moved with them to Houston, TX in 1994 from Worcester, MA and enjoyed being a Texan. She had a wonderful life filled with art, music, theater, friends, and family. She was a woman of grace, style and good manners. She loved to read, go shopping and liked watching her favorite television shows. She enjoyed the fresh flowers, fruits, and vegetables from her family's garden every summer. Helen was an avid traveler and took trips all over the US, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, and Europe. In fact, she lived in Mexico City during the first year of her married life. She loved all animals and always had her favorite cat by her side when she resided with her daughter and son-in-law.
She graduated from South High School in Worcester, MA where she was recognized as a Latin, History, French, and Horace Mann scholar. She was an accomplished singer and pianist and was active in the Worcester Festival Chorus and the Knights of Lithuania. She was a soloist at both Blessed Sacrament and St. Joseph's churches in the Worcester area. She worked for Reed and Prince during World War II and was a retail associate for many years after her husband's death in 1967. She was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Leesburg, VA.
Condolences may be sent to www.colonialfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be held at O'Conner's Funeral Home with burial at St. John's cemetery in Worcester, MA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 4Paws Rescue at http://www.fourpaws.org/pages/donate-to-4paws.html to honor Helen's memory and her love of animals. Her family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Hall for the wonderful care and compassion they provided to Helen.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 11, 2019