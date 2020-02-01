|
Helena F. Coley, 62
Grafton - God called Helena (Fleming) Coley home on January 23, 2020 after a long illness.
Born April 3, 1957 the daughter of the Late Simeon P. Fleming and Dixie Lee Hall., and lived in Grafton all of her life. She is survived by her Son Patrick Coley, who was the light of her life, her Mother, Dixie Lee Hall, Brother Stephen Fleming and his wife Cheryl, Sisters Lee Williams and her husband Jimmy and Sandy Gilroy and her husband Todd, her nephew and God Son Bill Ahearn and his wife Alison, nephews, Tom Williams and his wife Heather, Stephen and Jesse Fleming, Michael Gilroy and his wife Danni, Her Niece and God Daughter Madelyn Gilroy, Nieces, Stephanie Fleming, Emma and Grace Gilroy and her two great nephews Brendan Ahearn and Gavin Williams.
She was predeceased by her Paternal Grandparents Simeon and Marjorie Fleming, her maternal grandparents Victor Belevick and Violet Belevick, her father Simeon "Skip" Fleming, brother Simeon "Chip" Fleming and her Great Niece Violet Kathryn Ahearn.
She adored her family especially all of her nieces and nephews who lovingly called her "Auntie"
Helena loved to cook. There was never a time when you went to visit that there wasn't some delicious aroma coming from the kitchen. She went from cooking small meals to catering family events.
She loved camping and had no problem sleeping in a tent and cooking outdoors. She camped in sunshine, rain and even snow.
Helena loved animals and her passion was breeding Pomeranians .
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St. Worcester, MA. 01606. Her family would like to thank the staff at Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation in Northbridge for their compassionate care.
All are welcome to gather with Helena's family and friends Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 9am-10am at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church 3 Pleasant St. Sutton, MA 01590 followed by a memorial service at 10am. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available at: www.
RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020