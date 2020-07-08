Henri Morin

Henri R. Morin, 86Southbridge - Henri R. "Hank" Morin, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 7th, in his home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer.He leaves his wife of 65 years, Ruth T. (Collins) Morin; his three sons, Roger E. Morin and his wife Karen of Southbridge, Wayne S. Morin and his wife Theresa of Brooklyn, CT and Kevin J. Morin and his wife Kelly of Charlton; his two sisters, Jeanne Steppic of Southbridge and Alice Langlois of Dudley; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Mark H. Morin, his son-in-law, Joseph A. Stanick, Jr. and his brother, Alfred A. Morin. He was born in Southbridge the son of Aime and Alice (Picard) Morin. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War serving on the USS Glynn.Hank was a Tool & Die maker and worked for Athbro Precision and Stanco Tool Co. in Southbridge for many years, retiring many years ago.A funeral Mass for Hank will be held on Monday, July 13th, at 11:00am in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph's Parish, P.O. Box 338, Charlton City, MA 01508.