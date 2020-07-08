1/1
Henri Morin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henri R. Morin, 86

Southbridge - Henri R. "Hank" Morin, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 7th, in his home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

He leaves his wife of 65 years, Ruth T. (Collins) Morin; his three sons, Roger E. Morin and his wife Karen of Southbridge, Wayne S. Morin and his wife Theresa of Brooklyn, CT and Kevin J. Morin and his wife Kelly of Charlton; his two sisters, Jeanne Steppic of Southbridge and Alice Langlois of Dudley; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Mark H. Morin, his son-in-law, Joseph A. Stanick, Jr. and his brother, Alfred A. Morin. He was born in Southbridge the son of Aime and Alice (Picard) Morin. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War serving on the USS Glynn.

Hank was a Tool & Die maker and worked for Athbro Precision and Stanco Tool Co. in Southbridge for many years, retiring many years ago.

A funeral Mass for Hank will be held on Monday, July 13th, at 11:00am in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph's Parish, P.O. Box 338, Charlton City, MA 01508.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved