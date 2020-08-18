1/
Henry Bailey
Henry E. Bailey, 87

Millbury - of Millbury, August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Cecelia M. (Carr) Bailey. Devoted father of Henry E. Bailey Jr. of Winthrop and Rosemary Davenport and her husband David of Tasmania. Adored grandfather of Erica and Finn Davenport. Dear brother of George Bailey of MD, John Bailey of NY, Robert and Frederick Bailey of MA, and predeceased by his siblings Harold, Dottie, Eleanor, Grace and Mary. Visiting hours will be held at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home 210 Winthrop St. WINTHROP, on Thursday, August 20, following current Massachusetts health guidelines, from 9-10AM, followed by a funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church 320 Winthrop St. Winthrop at 10:30AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be private. Henry was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He enjoyed playing cards and cribbage at the Millbury Senior Center. Henry was an avid Bruins and Red Sox fan. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
