Henry J. Barnatt, 97
Whitinsville - Henry J. Barnatt, 97, passed away on Tues. June 16, 2020 at his home after a long illness. He was predeceased 33 days by his beloved wife of 74 years, Ida Barnatt.
He is survived by 2 children, Jane B. Wilkins of Corpus Christi, TX and James H. Barnatt and his wife Theresa of Lake Charles, LA; 5 grandchildren: Christine Royo and her husband David, Candice Griebel and her husband John, Kimberly Burghart and her husband Tom, Claire Hess and her husband Robert, and Colleen Kohrs and her husband Nicholas, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters Frances Moroney and Helen Barnatt. Henry was born in Millville, MA on Feb 2, 1923. He was the son of James and Frances (Glinski) Barnatt and has been a longtime resident of Whitinsville.
Following High School in Blackstone, Henry enlisted in the US Army and served 3 years in Trinidad as part of the American Theater Campaign. Henry was employed by the Whitin Machine Works/ATF for 42 years retiring as a foreman. Henry and Ida spent much of their leisure time traveling and spent 16 winters in Florida. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church. Henry was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He most enjoyed being with friends and family and will be sorely missed.
His funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 19 at 11 am in St Patrick's Church, 1 Cross Street. Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry's memory may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.