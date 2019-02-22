Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 622-8181
For more information about
Henry Berthiaume
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Berthiaume
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Berthiaume

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Berthiaume Obituary
Henry L (Bert) Berthiaume, age 84

Formerly of Worcester - Henry L (Bert) Berthiaume, formerly of Worcester, born Aug 20, 1934, passed away peacefully Feb 15, 2019 at Legacy House hospice care in Ocala, FL due to complications of a long term illness.

He was a retired manufacturing engineer, an avid golfer, and a veteran of the Air Force. He is predeceased by his parents Henry A Berthiaume and Elsie A (Brown) Berthiaume.

He leaves behind his wife of 64 years Lorraine A (Beland) Berthiaume; sister Louise (Berthiaume) Charette and her husband Kenneth; son Wayne H Berthiaume and his wife Debra; son Bruce H Berthiaume; son Mark J Berthiaume; daughter Laura A (Berthiaume) Haughton and her husband Reginald III; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. There will be a private service at a later date. Condolences may be made thru Forest Lawn Funeral Home; Ocala, FL (www.ForestLawnOcala.com)
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now