Henry L (Bert) Berthiaume, age 84
Formerly of Worcester - Henry L (Bert) Berthiaume, formerly of Worcester, born Aug 20, 1934, passed away peacefully Feb 15, 2019 at Legacy House hospice care in Ocala, FL due to complications of a long term illness.
He was a retired manufacturing engineer, an avid golfer, and a veteran of the Air Force. He is predeceased by his parents Henry A Berthiaume and Elsie A (Brown) Berthiaume.
He leaves behind his wife of 64 years Lorraine A (Beland) Berthiaume; sister Louise (Berthiaume) Charette and her husband Kenneth; son Wayne H Berthiaume and his wife Debra; son Bruce H Berthiaume; son Mark J Berthiaume; daughter Laura A (Berthiaume) Haughton and her husband Reginald III; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. There will be a private service at a later date. Condolences may be made thru Forest Lawn Funeral Home; Ocala, FL (www.ForestLawnOcala.com)
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019