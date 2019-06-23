|
Henry W. Bowden, 92
Lancaster - Henry W. "Hank" Bowden, 92, passed away peacefully at Leominster Hospital on Friday, June 21, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Alice (Lombard) Hardy Bowden; 7 grandchildren; Teena Goode of GA; John Schumacher-Hardy of Lancaster; Deborah Hardy Morrison of Lancaster; Denise Reid of Hudson; Melissa Davis of Reading; Patrick Hardy of Waltham; and Sondra Hardy of Clinton; 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by two children, Donna Hardy Harrod and Gerald Hardy.
Hank was born in Worcester, son of the late Hervey & Blanche (Webb) Bowden. He was raised in Gardner, graduated from the Gardner High School, and continued studies at Clark University. He enlisted to serve our nation in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged following two years of service. Hank began his professional career at Heywood-Wakefield Furniture Company in Gardner and also worked for the Colonial Press in Clinton before accepting a position to become a mail carrier, and later a clerk, for the US Post Office in Clinton until retiring. His simple kindness to all endeared him to postal patrons and strangers alike. Hank too was a dedicated football fan and loyal supporter of the New England Patriots. He closely followed current events and was a long-time supporter and sustainable member of WGBH and Boston Public Radio. Above all, Hank was a devoted family man, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5 until 7PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Burial will be held privately at Eastwood Cemetery in Lancaster. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 23 to June 28, 2019