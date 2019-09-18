Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MORIN FUNERAL HOME
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Worcester County Memorial Park
217 Richards Ave
Paxton, MA 01612
Henry Cooper Obituary
Henry R. Cooper, 83

LEICESTER - Henry R. Cooper, 83, of Young Street in the Cherry Valley section of Leicester died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester after an illness.

His wife Joyce M. (LaJeunesse) Cooper died in 2016. He leaves two daughters, Doris A. LaCasse and her husband Scott of Spencer and Kathleen Malloy and her husband Christopher of Barre; three grandchildren, Melisa Howarth, Amanda Tetreault and Brandon Malloy, 8 great grandchildren; two brothers, Wyatt Cooper of Ohio and Calvin Cooper of Florida; two sisters, Janet Twinam and Kathleen Maynard both of Ohio and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter Jean M. Ramm and a sister Irma Mae Colley.

Henry was born in New Boston, Ohio son of Calvin and Leona (Shonkwiler) Cooper. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a mechanic at Holden Mobil for many years before retiring. He enjoyed bowling and attending area car shows. He was the manager of the former Star Rises Drum & Bugle Corps. in Leicester. Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him much joy.

A Graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10:00 AM in Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Avenue, Paxton. Calling hours are Friday, Sept. 20 from 4:00-7:00 PM in MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
