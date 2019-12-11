Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services

Turgeon Funeral Home
80 School St
Northbridge, MA 01534
(508) 234-5925
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turgeon Funeral Home
80 School St
Northbridge, MA 01534
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St Peter's Catholic Church
39 Church Ave
Northbridge, MA
View Map
Henry Dion Obituary
Henry A. Dion, 85

Northbridge - Henry A. "King Henry" Dion, 85, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Northbridge, after an illness.

His wife of 49 years, Constance M. (Poulin) "Connie" Dion, died in 2009.

He leaves his daughter, Susan M. Dion, of Beverly Hills, CA; two sisters: Lorraine P. Bedard of Whitinsville, and Claudette G. Beauchamp of Northbridge; and nephews and nieces.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his parents, Alphonse L. and Beatrice (Roy) Dion, of Northbridge; his son, David H. Dion of Puyallup, WA; and two brothers: Lucien Dion of Nashua, NH, and Willie Dion of Palm Bay, FL.

On November 4, 1934, he was born in Northbridge where he lived all of his life. He was educated in Northbridge schools.

Mr. Dion was a maintenance technician for 13 years at Westborough State Hospital before he retired in 1999. Before that, he worked for 16 years at the Spinning Ring Co., Whitinsville, and for 19 years at Bullard Abrasives, Westborough. After retiring, he worked part time at the Northbridge Post Office for several years

He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Parish, Northbridge, and he enjoyed following the Red Sox and the Patriots. At Beaumont, he enjoyed playing bingo. When asked recently how he wanted to be remembered, he said "Remember me as a quiet, gentle soul with a kind heart."

His funeral will be Saturday, December 14, from Turgeon Funeral Home, 80 School St., Northbridge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in St Peter's Catholic Church, 39 Church Ave., Northbridge. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. Relatives and friends are invited to offer their condolences to his family in the funeral home on Friday, December 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
