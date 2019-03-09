|
|
Rev. Henry A. Donoghue
WORCESTER - Rev. Henry A. Donoghue, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. Father Donoghue was a priest of the Diocese of Worcester for 54 years.
Born October 5, 1935, Father Donoghue was the son of Jeremiah T. and Mary A. (Salmon) Donoghue. He was a 1953 graduate of St. Stephen's High School and a 1959 graduate of Assumption College, both in Worcester. He graduated in 1964 from St. Bernard's Seminary in Rochester, New York.
Father Donoghue was ordained to the priesthood on May 7, 1964 at St. Paul's Cathedral by Bishop Bernard J. Flanagan. His first assignment as a priest was St. Peter's Parish in Worcester. That was followed by appointments to Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Spencer and St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Worcester. In 1971, he was named chaplain at Anna Maria College in Paxton. In 1976, he was appointed Associate Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester, and appointments to Christ the King, and St. Bernard's, both in Worcester followed. Father Donoghue was named pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in West Brookfield in 1983. In 1993, he was moved to St. George's Church in Worcester as pastor where he served until 2007. He accepted a new role as a senior priest at Blessed Sacrament Church, where he had served earlier in his priesthood, until his retirement in 2010, after which he continued to serve throughout the Diocese, as needed.
Father Donoghue had wanted to become a priest from a very early age and was dedicated to his Church and its people. He persevered in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ and performing selfless acts of kindness until his very last illness. He truly led by example and was loved and respected by all he served. He lead a full and active life dedicated to God, his family and the community and will be remembered for his kind and loving heart and his gentle mannerisms.
Father Donoghue leaves a brother Gerald F. Donoghue (Barbara) of West Palm Beach, FL, and three sisters, Juliana M. Orciuch (Raymond) of Shrewsbury, Mary A. Kilcoyne (John) of West Boylston, and Ann T. Chaland (Leo) of Victoria, British Columbia, 21 nieces and nephews, 47 grandnieces and grandnephews, and 4 great grand nieces. He will be greatly missed by his family for he taught them the true meaning of family, love and forgiveness.
The family of Father Donoghue would like to sincerely thank those who helped with his care and support over the last few months, especially the staff of Tatnuck Park Senior Living and Rose Monahan Hospice House. Their kindness and compassion will always be remembered.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 13, at 11 a.m. in St. George's Church, 38 Brattle St., Worcester. The Most Rev. Robert J. McManus, Bishop of Worcester, will be the principal celebrant. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
There will be calling hours in St. George's Church Tuesday, March 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. A vigil service will follow at 7 p.m. in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Father Donoghue's memory may be made to assist the Burmese refugee program in the City of Worcester, an organization extremely near and dear to his heart. Checks may be made payable to and sent to Blessed Sacrament, 551 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA 01602, with a notation as to the same.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019