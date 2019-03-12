|
Henry J. Enrikaitis, 89
Shrewsbury - Henry J. Enrikaitis, 89 of Shrewsbury passed away March 8, 2019. His wife Regina (Paskauskas) Enrikaitis died in 2005. He is survived by his son Algis "Alan" Enrikaitis of Shrewsbury and Gintas Enrikaitis of Worcester and grand-daughter Emily Enrikaitis of Shrewsbury. He is predeceased by his sister, Mary Prapuolenis Wheeler. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews and many relatives in the United States, Canada and Lithuania. He was born in Viesvileje, Lithuania a son of Henrikas J. Paskepalaitis and Kunigunda (Svarcaite) Paskepalaitis.
Mr. Enrikaitis was educated in Lithuania and Germany. He received his electrician training in Germany. He immigrated to the United States in May 1949. He was a US Army combat veteran from 1952- 1954 then transferred to the Army reserves. Henry was extremely proud to serve the United States of America. He served in the 40th and 7th divisions. He also served in the 224th Infantry Regiment -company E from August 22, 1953 to May 15, 1954 in Kumwha and Choron Valley, Korea. He received three service medals, for the Korean War, United Nations, and National Defense. Col. Henry Neilson, wrote, "carry with you to your next endeavor the alertness, spirit, professional competence, soldierly manner and high standards which you displayed while a member of this splendid regiment."
He later worked for Red Star Express lines as a diesel mechanic and foreman retiring after thirty-two years. He belonged to the Teamsters union, Local 170 and Local 25 in Boson. He was a member of the Lithuanian National Club, Maironis Social Club, The Lithuanian War Veterans Organization and the Lithuanian National Guard in Exile, as well as the Lithuanian Arts Circle. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 238 in Shrewsbury. He was a member of the former St. Casimir Church and its choir. Henry was an avid chess and billiards player and was an exceptional marksman. Henry was highly devoted to his beloved granddaughter Emily.
The funeral will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 a.m., in St. John Church, 40 Temple Street, Worcester. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. www.worcesterfuneral.com
