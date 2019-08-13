|
Danny E. Henry 61
Northborough - Danny E. Henry Sr., 61, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, at Milford Regional Medical Center after an eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 32 years, Linda J. (Potvin) Henry. He was a lifelong resident of Northborough.
Danny was born in Marlborough to the late Ernest W. Henry and Mildred L. Friars. He graduated in 1976 from Algonquin Regional High School as a National Honor Society member. While at Algonquin, he played basketball and his team won the Midland League title and the Clark Tournament. Danny went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics/Finance from Bentley College, graduating in 1983 with high honors. After graduation, he began his career at Digital Equipment Corporation in Marlborough as a Finance Manager and stayed with them until 1998. He went on to work as a Controller at Charles River Apparel in Medford and as a Plant Controller at Genzyme Corporation in Framingham. From 2013 until the present, he worked for Robert Half International in Westborough as a Plant/Inventory Controller. He was also a self-employed Financial Planner.
Danny enjoyed running, fishing, kayaking and hiking. He and his wife Linda loved to travel to Costa Rica. Other favorite family vacation memories were made in Tennessee, Disney World, North Carolina, Sebago Lake in Maine, Hilton Head Island and Hersey Park. He was a loyal, compassionate, quiet, gentle and loving man. He was also family-oriented and was always there to support his family and friends. Danny was constantly learning and his loved ones would be amazed by how quickly he was able to give an accurate answer to any question. He will be fondly remembered for his quick-witted response when asked about his wide-ranging wisdom, "I'm a Dad, I have to know a little bit about everything."
In addition to his wife, Danny is survived by his two sons, Danny E. Henry Jr. of Northborough and Tyler Henry and Hannah Barrett of San Tan Valley, AZ; his granddaughter Zahara; siblings, LuAnn Warren and Butch Poore of Northborough; Susan Stirk and David of Shrewsbury, Bill Warren and Lane of St. Simons, GA, Kenneth Warren and Pauline of Northborough; several nieces, nephews, great-nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his sister-in-law Jeanine Whittles and Keith of Littleton.
A celebration of life gathering for Danny will be held on Friday, August 16th from 3:30 – 5:00 pm with Funeral Service to follow at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019