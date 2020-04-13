|
Henry J. Kotarba, Sr. 86
Dudley - Henry J. Kotarba, Sr., 86, formerly of Mason Road Extension, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Webster Manor after a period of declining health. His wife of 56 years, Rita S. (Leveille) Kotarba, died in 2016.
He leaves 3 children, Susan Rebis and her husband Ryszard of Southbridge, Joseph Kotarba and his wife Rebecca of New Bedford, and John Kotarba and his wife Cathleen of Webster; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his son Henry Kotarba, Jr. in 2011, by his brother Karol Kotarba, and by 2 sisters, Phyllis Greka and Anna Kubic.
He was born at home in Dudley on June 26, 1933, a son of John and Mary (Wolak) Kotarba and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Bartlett Trade School in Webster.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and then in the Army National Guard for 14 more years, retiring as a master sergeant in 1966.
He first worked as a heeler in Bates Shoe Company. He was a building maintenance supervisor at the American Optical Company in Southbridge for 16 years and then worked for Wackenhut Security Agency at Galileo Fiber Optics in Southbridge for 25 years.
Mr. Kotarba was an active member of Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church in Webster all his life. He served as chairman of the church council for 40 years and belonged to the Diocesan Council; he was a delegate to the national convention in Scranton, PA. He was a lifelong member of the Polish National Alliance, serving as its financial secretary for 49 years as well as being an insurance agent for the Polish National Alliance during those years. He was a member of the Polish National Union for 18 years.
Mr. Kotarba was a Little League coach while his children were in the program. He instructed map reading and compass reading to all local boy scout troops for several years.
A funeral will be held at a date to be announced. Donations in his name may be made to Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church, 68 Lake St., Webster, MA 01570. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.
www.websterfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020